Go behind the scenes of KHGI/NTV with meteorologist Tim Reith as he shares stories of some of the wild weather that plagues Nebraska each year…
Latest News
News
A 22-year-old Bassett man was sentenced to two days in Holt County Jail for violating his probation.
Around 85 people attended the Legislative District 40 candidate forum on Thursday, March 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in O'Neill.
Sports
Last Tuesday the O’Neill Eagles competed in the Dan Lennon Invitational, nearly 1500 athletes showed up at the Dakota Dome to compete. Schools…
The weekend of March 17-18 over 1800 wrestlers from a across the state in grades pre-K-12 invaded the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island …
The O’Neill Girl’s Track and Field Team traveled to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion to attend the Dan Lennon Indoor Invitational …
The NVC Conference has named their First Team, and Second Team All-Conference wrestlers.
Commentary
National Ag Week is a celebration of agriculture and the people who provide the food, feed and fuel that we depend on every day. Nebraska farm…
